Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty

Following today’s announcement regarding the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday, September 9 has been cancelled.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 8:00 pm

All customers with a booking will be contacted directly by email with the options available to them.

Details regarding upcoming fixtures including Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger Day are being reviewed and customers will be updated.

Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh attended a Royal Maundy Service at Sheffield Cathedral in April 2015.

The racecourse said: “We are currently experiencing high volumes of calls but we will be in touch with everyone who has a booking with us as soon as possible.”

The royals during a visit to South Yorkshire
