Queen Elizabeth II: Doncaster Racecourse cancels Leger racing for Friday following the death of Her Majesty
Following today’s announcement regarding the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, racing at Doncaster scheduled for Friday, September 9 has been cancelled.
All customers with a booking will be contacted directly by email with the options available to them.
Details regarding upcoming fixtures including Saturday’s Cazoo St Leger Day are being reviewed and customers will be updated.
MORE: Queen Elizabeth II dies: ‘God save the king’ - what did PM Liz Truss say following death of monarch?
The racecourse said: “We are currently experiencing high volumes of calls but we will be in touch with everyone who has a booking with us as soon as possible.”