Postal strikes Sheffield: CWU calls of Friday's strike action 'out of respect' for Queen Elizabeth II
The CWU postal strikes planned for tomorrow (Friday, September 9) have been cancelled after the passing of The Queen.
Read More
The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has cancelled all planned strike action scheduled for Friday, September 9, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
The planned strike action was due to take place after employers demanded staff work for less money, in terms of real-time pay during the spiraling cost-of-living crisis.
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield City Road Cemetery ghost: Headstone cleaner ‘saw silver haired ghost in mac - then she vanished'
-
2
Barnsley naked man: South Yorkshire Police make appeal in indecent exposure incident
-
3
Queen Elizabeth II: How day unfolded as death of monarch was announced
-
4
Rats: Experts urge Sheffield residents to prepare for an invasion of 'ultra-rats' almost the size of rabbits
-
5
Study claims Sheffield is 'one of the ugliest cities' in the UK - The Star disagrees
CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”
The cancellation means CWU members will no longer walk out in protest of the real-time pay cut, during the planned action tomorrow.
Friday was due to be the second day of the first of two 48 hour strikes by CWU members.