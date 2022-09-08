The Communication Workers Union (CWU) has cancelled all planned strike action scheduled for Friday, September 9, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The planned strike action was due to take place after employers demanded staff work for less money, in terms of real-time pay during the spiraling cost-of-living crisis.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “Following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen, and out of respect for her service to the country and her family, the union has decided to call off tomorrow’s planned strike action.”

The cancellation means CWU members will no longer walk out in protest of the real-time pay cut, during the planned action tomorrow.