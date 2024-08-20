Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A run down area of Sheffield city centre is set to be turned into a park if a major demolition programme is approved.

Moorfoot Square is set to be 1.38 acres of ‘high-quality public realm’ with greenery, space for public events, play equipment, cycling infrastructure and a sculpture to ‘represent Sheffield’s aspirations,’ council documents show.

The park is part of plans for 2,180 new flats in the area, including 714 in the council’s Moorfoot office building, targeted at ‘young professionals’.

It would be bounded by South Lane, Cumberland Street and the Moorfoot building.

But for it to be created, an entire city block occupied by several shops and businesses would have to be demolished including Dempseys LGBTQ+ Bar & Club and El Paso Mexican restaurant.

In an article about housing published this week, Sheffield City Council leader Tom Hunt confirmed the area was key.

He wrote: “We are developing plans for three new neighbourhoods at Neepsend and Furnace Hill, Moorfoot and around the station.

The block housing Dempseys and El Paso would be demolished to create space for Moorfoot Square, if approved. | Google Earth

“They will be neighbourhoods for all with affordable homes, public transport, social infrastructure like healthcare and green spaces planned in from the beginning.”

Moorfoot Square would be about the same size as the new Pound’s Park on Wellington Street.

How Moorfoot Square could look after demolition of existing buildings, with South Lane at left. | JMP Architects

Last month, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, said: “Ideas for this part of the city centre are at a very early stage and the images are artists’ impressions. They provide a very early indication of what the area could look like.”