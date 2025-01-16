Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Star photographer Dean Atkins flew his drone over the building to get a feel for its scale, ahead of potential redevelopment.

Built in 1981. it is still Sheffield’s biggest office. But owner, Sheffield City Council has plans.

Moorfoot is earmarked for flats and many council staff no longer work there as this drone image shows. | NW

Post-pandemic it’s nowhere near as busy as it once was. At the same time, the authority wants an extra 35,000 residents in the city centre by 2039.

Since 2020, Moorfoot has been earmarked for housing. In 2022, the authority said it could become 714 flats.

And in 2023, Councillor Ben Miskell, chair of the city council’s transport, regeneration and climate policy committee, told The Star they wanted thousands of new homes in the city centre and “Moorfoot may well be part of that.”

He also said: “Many staff have vacated.”

Drone image looking over the top of Moorfoot and down The Moor with St Paul's tower and the Town Hall visible. | NW

But so far Sheffield City Council hasn’t committed publicly to the project.

Back in 2020, the Sheffield City Centre Strategic Vision hinted the offices could be flattened.

It said: “The future of the Moorfoot Building itself (adaptation or replacement) is currently being considered.”

But the same document went on to talk about its potential for young professionals. It was also included in a list of buildings set to be improved including the Town Hall, Graves Art Gallery and Central Library.

And since then replacement hasn’t been discussed.

The only question now seems to be: when it opens as swanky apartments will they keep the name?