'Many staff have now vacated the building and that brings forward lots of opportunities'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Council chiefs say they have “exciting plans” for Sheffield’s largest office building in 2024 after a visit from the board of Homes England.

Coun Ben Miskell said they showed bosses of the government agency around Moorfoot in connection with the authority’s Masterplan for the city centre. It includes an ambition for 20,000 new homes to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.

Coun Ben Miskell at Moorfoot, which could become flats.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes England is an executive agency of Government and could bring money and expertise to the project Coun Miskell said.

But a decision on whether to convert Moorfoot into flats has not been finalised, he added.

Coun Miskell is chair of the regeneration, transport and climate change committee.

On a visit to the site he told The Star: “Many staff have now vacated the building and that brings forward lots of opportunities for how we redevelop Moorfoot. The reality is we want to see 20,000 new homes across the city centre and this may well be part of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit from Homes England showed the council’s ambition to regenerate the city centre, he added.