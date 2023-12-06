Moorfoot: 'Exciting' plans for Sheffield's largest office discussed with Homes England chiefs
'Many staff have now vacated the building and that brings forward lots of opportunities'
Council chiefs say they have “exciting plans” for Sheffield’s largest office building in 2024 after a visit from the board of Homes England.
Coun Ben Miskell said they showed bosses of the government agency around Moorfoot in connection with the authority’s Masterplan for the city centre. It includes an ambition for 20,000 new homes to inject ‘vitality’ after the loss of shops.
Homes England is an executive agency of Government and could bring money and expertise to the project Coun Miskell said.
But a decision on whether to convert Moorfoot into flats has not been finalised, he added.
Coun Miskell is chair of the regeneration, transport and climate change committee.
On a visit to the site he told The Star: “Many staff have now vacated the building and that brings forward lots of opportunities for how we redevelop Moorfoot. The reality is we want to see 20,000 new homes across the city centre and this may well be part of that.”
The visit from Homes England showed the council’s ambition to regenerate the city centre, he added.
Moorfoot was built in 1981 and occupied for years by the Manpower Services Commission and then the civil service. City council staff moved in when they left in 2011 but numbers have plunged since the pandemic due to working from home.