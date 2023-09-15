The megamall is riding high after signing Sports Direct and Frasers recently

Hundreds of jobs at more than 40 firms will be up for grabs at a Meadowhall jobs fair including Flannels, Nando’s and Sports Direct.

The megamall is riding high after Sports Direct and Frasers department store agreed to move into the former Debenhams at the end of Park Lane. Both will need scores of staff.

Centre director Darren Pearce, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands."

Retailers attending the jobs fair include Alexander Browns, AllSaints, Boost Juice, Boots, Boux Avenue, Cardzone, CAWA Coffee, Claire’s, Clubhouse, Costa Coffee, Dr. Martens, FatFace, Flannels, Footasylum, Frankie & Benny’s, Greggs, JD Sports, KFC, Las Iguanas, Lindt, Lush, Marks & Spencer, McDonalds, Meadowhall, Michael Kors, Mooch, Nando’s, Nationwide, Nespresso, New Look, Next, Nomination, Office, Poundland, Primark, River Island, Sports Direct, Sunnamusk, Tasty Plaice, Ted Baker, TGI Fridays, The North Face, The Perfume Shop, The Shake Lab, Urban Outfitters and Vodafone.