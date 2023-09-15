Meadowhall: 'Hundreds' of jobs on offer at 40 retailers including Poundland, Greggs and Costa
The megamall is riding high after signing Sports Direct and Frasers recently
Hundreds of jobs at more than 40 firms will be up for grabs at a Meadowhall jobs fair including Flannels, Nando’s and Sports Direct.
The megamall is riding high after Sports Direct and Frasers department store agreed to move into the former Debenhams at the end of Park Lane. Both will need scores of staff.
Centre director Darren Pearce, said: “It’s great to have so many retailers involved in this year’s event – including some of the UK’s biggest brands. As one of the region’s biggest employers, we’re always looking to support people in our local community and we’d encourage anyone looking for a fresh opportunity or some career advice to come down, chat to our retailer teams and see what’s out there.”
Retailers attending the jobs fair include Alexander Browns, AllSaints, Boost Juice, Boots, Boux Avenue, Cardzone, CAWA Coffee, Claire’s, Clubhouse, Costa Coffee, Dr. Martens, FatFace, Flannels, Footasylum, Frankie & Benny’s, Greggs, JD Sports, KFC, Las Iguanas, Lindt, Lush, Marks & Spencer, McDonalds, Meadowhall, Michael Kors, Mooch, Nando’s, Nationwide, Nespresso, New Look, Next, Nomination, Office, Poundland, Primark, River Island, Sports Direct, Sunnamusk, Tasty Plaice, Ted Baker, TGI Fridays, The North Face, The Perfume Shop, The Shake Lab, Urban Outfitters and Vodafone.
The event is from 10am – 7pm on Tuesday and Wednesday September 26 and 27 in the upper level of the Oasis Dining Quarter. Recruitment and training firm, The Launch Group, will offer one-to-one support, mock interviews and CV writing guidance. Meadowhall has 290 retailers and more than 50 places to eat and drink.