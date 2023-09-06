A delay in council book keeping meant Clubhouse appeared to have a one-star rating two weeks ago - they have now shared their five-star rating to 'set the record straight'.

A Sheffield restaurant has shared its new five-star food hygiene rating to "set the record straight" after it appeared to only earn a single star two weeks ago.

On August 28, The Star reported how The Clubhouse, in Meadowhall, had scored a one-star food hygiene rating with the FSA.

Clubhouse restaurant in Meadowhall, in Sheffield, have shared their new five star food hygiene rating.

While giving a thumbs-up on food handling and cleanliness, inspectors claimed 'major improvement' was needed in 'management of food safety' - data handling and paper work.

However, a new five-star sticker is now proudly displayed at the diner's entrance, with staff asserting the one-star grading was a mistake by Sheffield Council.

They wrote in a post on Facebook: "Clubhouse boasts a pristine 5* hygiene rating.

"The publication online of a 1* rating was the result of unforeseen delays in communication with Sheffield City Council regarding Clubhouse's innovative data recording software. Unfortunately, this led to a default rating that in no way reflects the true standard of hygiene upheld in the kitchen.

"At Clubhouse, food safety and hygiene are taken extremely seriously. Clubhouse regrets any confusion that may have arisen from the miscommunication and wishes to assure its valued customers that their well-being is the top priority.

"Clubhouse extends heartfelt gratitude to the community for their continued support and looks forward to welcoming everyone for an enjoyable and safe experience."

The new, verified rating can also be seen on the Food Standards Agency website.

Clubhouse on Lower Park Lane offers bowling, mini-golf, virtual reality darts and arcade games, as well as cocktails, craft beers and street-food style sharing plates.

When contacted for comment about Clubhouse's claims, city councillor Joe Otten said: “It is important that food businesses put the health and safety of their customers first and ensure they are keeping a clean and well-managed kitchen in a well maintained and appropriate building. It is the council’s responsibility to ensure that businesses are following food hygiene guidelines and provide support to help businesses improve.

“Food hygiene ratings are calculated using a scoring system where the more points scored in the inspection, the lower the hygiene rating. To receive a five star rating, a business must score below five in all three of the below categories.

Hygienic handling of food: preparation, cooking, cooling, reheating and storage.

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: suitable layout, lighting, ventilation, handwashing, pest control and other facilities.

Food safety and hygiene management: how the business manages food safety and maintains good hygiene standards. Businesses need to have a written Food Safety Management System based on hazard analysis and critical control points (HACCP). The plan identifies processes, checks, training and records to ensure safe food.