By Robert Cumber
Published 10th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Crowds on the opening day at Meadowhall shopping centre, on September 4, 1990Crowds on the opening day at Meadowhall shopping centre, on September 4, 1990
It was a day which would irreversibly change the retail landscape in Sheffield.

Meadowhall shopping centre continues to divide opinion today, with supporters loving the convenience of having so many shops, food and drink outlets and entertainment under one roof but others bemoaning it as a dagger in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

But this retro photo gallery shows the excitement which greeted the out-of-town shopping centre when it opened its doors for the first time on September 4, 1990, with huge crowds turning out for the occasion.

It also features more images from Meadowhall's first month in operation, including the millionth customer through its doors receiving a cheque for £1,000, and some famous early visitors, among them Fred Trueman, Omar Sharif and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Meadowhall became the UK's second largest shopping centre when it opened on the site of the old East Hecla steelworks in the Lower Don Valley, and it remains a huge draw, attracting some 30 million visitors a year.

