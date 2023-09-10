Crowds on the opening day at Meadowhall shopping centre, on September 4, 1990

It was a day which would irreversibly change the retail landscape in Sheffield.

Meadowhall shopping centre continues to divide opinion today, with supporters loving the convenience of having so many shops, food and drink outlets and entertainment under one roof but others bemoaning it as a dagger in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But this retro photo gallery shows the excitement which greeted the out-of-town shopping centre when it opened its doors for the first time on September 4, 1990, with huge crowds turning out for the occasion.

It also features more images from Meadowhall's first month in operation, including the millionth customer through its doors receiving a cheque for £1,000, and some famous early visitors, among them Fred Trueman, Omar Sharif and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.