News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Surprise decisions as Wednesday change loads in XI to face Mansfield
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Meadowhall agrees to move lift blocking view of new Sports Direct and Frasers

The megamall has agreed to shift an elevator for Frasers Group

By David Walsh
Published 29th Aug 2023, 19:11 BST

Meadowhall has agreed to move a lift that is blocking the view of the new Frasers and Sports Direct.

The glass elevator at the end of Park Lane will be shifted to create clear sight lines down the mall, The Star has learned.

The lift at the end of Park Lane will be shifted to create clear sight lines of the new stores.The lift at the end of Park Lane will be shifted to create clear sight lines of the new stores.
The lift at the end of Park Lane will be shifted to create clear sight lines of the new stores.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Frasers Group has announced it is taking the old Debenhams at the end of Park Lane, with a flagship Sports Direct upstairs and a Frasers department store on the ground floor.

It is understood the lift will move to a new location within the front of the new Frasers unit, with work starting in September. The stores are due to open in spring.

The decision gives clarity on a crucial issue. The lift is currently the only way to move between floors at the end of Park Lane. Without it shoppers would have to trek back to the stairs outside Flannels. Debenhams had escalators and whether they come back into use to connect the two shops remains to be seen.

Fashion chain Zara last week announced it was making a big move to the former House of Fraser unit, in another boost for Park Lane.

Frasers Group did not comment.

Related topics:Frasers GroupDebenhamsMeadowhall