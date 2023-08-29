The megamall has agreed to shift an elevator for Frasers Group

Meadowhall has agreed to move a lift that is blocking the view of the new Frasers and Sports Direct.

The glass elevator at the end of Park Lane will be shifted to create clear sight lines down the mall, The Star has learned.

Frasers Group has announced it is taking the old Debenhams at the end of Park Lane, with a flagship Sports Direct upstairs and a Frasers department store on the ground floor.

It is understood the lift will move to a new location within the front of the new Frasers unit, with work starting in September. The stores are due to open in spring.

The decision gives clarity on a crucial issue. The lift is currently the only way to move between floors at the end of Park Lane. Without it shoppers would have to trek back to the stairs outside Flannels. Debenhams had escalators and whether they come back into use to connect the two shops remains to be seen.

Fashion chain Zara last week announced it was making a big move to the former House of Fraser unit, in another boost for Park Lane.