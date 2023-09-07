Popeyes: US chicken firm announces Meadowhall opening date & chance to win Chicken Sandwich
Sheffielders are being given the chance to get their hands on a free Chicken Sandwich, with the opening of a new Popeyes restaurant at Meadowhall.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Popeyes UK has announced the launch of its new Meadowhall restaurant, which will be the chain's third in South Yorkshire.
The American fried chicken restaurant Popeyes saw its busiest launch of 4,000 branches globally in May when it opened its first UK drive-thru in Rotherham, with customers queuing from 4am to get their hands on the chicken chain's famous Louisiana Chicken Sandwich, before opening a second South Yorkshire drive-thru restaurant in Barnsley in June 2023.
And now, they are set to follow that by opening a restaurant in Meadowhall.
When will the Popeyes Meadowhall restaurant open?
Popeyes UK announced today (Thursday, September 7, 2023) that their Meadowhall restaurant will open on Thursday, October 19, 2023.
It marks the brand's 16th opening in 2023, and the 32nd opening since landing in the UK in November 2021.
The new Sheffield restaurant will be located within Meadowhall Shopping Centre and will seat up to 80 people for those dining in, with takeaway also available.
A spokesperson for Popeyes UK said: "Chicken fans in Sheffield will get to experience Popeyes® world-famous ‘shatter crunch’ for themselves once they get their hands on the mouth-watering menu available at the store, including the iconic Popeyes Chicken Sandwich and original Southern biscuits and gravy.
"Popeyes will also be serving up a brand-new breakfast menu, including the Big Breakfast Rolls [A sausage patty, egg, streaky bacon, and American cheese in a soft bun], a variety of breakfast muffins, cajun hash browns and their famous Louisiana buttermilk biscuits served with cinnamon sugar or Nutella."
How can I win a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich?
Ahead of the launch, chicken fans can enter for the chance of winning a famous Chicken Sandwich at the opening of the new Meadowhall venue by signing up at popeyesuk.com/restaurants/meadowhall.
Guests looking to visit on launch day are advised to get down quickly to beat the round-the-block queues.
This follows customers queuing for 16 hours to get their hands on a Louisiana Chicken Sandwich at their most recent opening in Cardiff Bay.
The new restaurant will be located at The Meadowhall Centre, Meadowhall Way, Sheffield, S9 1EN.