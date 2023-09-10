BBC's The One Show and Channel 4's The Big Breakfast are among the programmes which have been broadcast live from Sheffield

But while the arrival of film crews and Hollywood stars in the city always generates excitement, when live TV comes to Sheffield the thrill is ramped up to fever pitch.

We've scoured the archives to bring you some of the best retro photos of TV shows being filmed in Sheffield before a live audience. They include the time BBC's The One Show came to Endcliffe Park in 2012, The Big Breakfast being recorded at Weston Park in 1996, and Songs of Praise at Meadowhall in 1993.

Also pictured are the huge crowds which gathered to watch the emotional Mi Amigo flypast over Endcliffe Park on February 22, 2019.

TV presenter Dan Walker helped to organise the commemorations, which marked 75 years since the crew of a US plane crashed to their deaths in the park, having taken evasive action to avoid youngsters playing below.

Dan had been moved by the story of Tony Foulds, who was one of those children and has since dedicated his life to honouring the memory of the 10 air crew who died. The flypast was broadcast live on BBC Breakfast.

The Big Breakfast TV show at Weston Park, Sheffield, on August 22, 1996.

Crowds look on as BBC's The One Show Road Show visits Endcliffe Park, Sheffield, in August 2012

Crowds watch as war planes from Britain and the United States stage a flypast tribute to 10 US airmen 75 years after they crashed to their deaths in Endcliffe Park, Sheffield. The Mi Amigo flypast over Endcliffe Park was broadcast live on BBC Breakfast on Friday, February 22, 2019.