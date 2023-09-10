19 photos of live TV coming to Sheffield, including Meadowhall and The One Show in Endcliffe Park
BBC's The One Show and Channel 4's The Big Breakfast are among the programmes which have been broadcast live from Sheffield
Sheffield has featured on the big and small screen many times, most recently on The Full Monty TV reboot, the film adaptation of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, the upcoming HBO drama The Regime and the soon-to-air Gladiators revival.
But while the arrival of film crews and Hollywood stars in the city always generates excitement, when live TV comes to Sheffield the thrill is ramped up to fever pitch.
We've scoured the archives to bring you some of the best retro photos of TV shows being filmed in Sheffield before a live audience. They include the time BBC's The One Show came to Endcliffe Park in 2012, The Big Breakfast being recorded at Weston Park in 1996, and Songs of Praise at Meadowhall in 1993.
Also pictured are the huge crowds which gathered to watch the emotional Mi Amigo flypast over Endcliffe Park on February 22, 2019.
TV presenter Dan Walker helped to organise the commemorations, which marked 75 years since the crew of a US plane crashed to their deaths in the park, having taken evasive action to avoid youngsters playing below.
Dan had been moved by the story of Tony Foulds, who was one of those children and has since dedicated his life to honouring the memory of the 10 air crew who died. The flypast was broadcast live on BBC Breakfast.