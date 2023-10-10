Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A personal trainer from Sheffield who wed a complete stranger on Married at First Sight UK enjoyed a dream honeymoon with his new wife.

Jordan Gayle, from Sheffield, with his new wife Erica on Married at First Sight UK during their honeymoon in Antigua. Photo: CPL / Channel 4

Jordan Gayle, a 26-year-old personal trainer, tied the knot with 26-year-old dance teacher and social media manager Erica on the Channel 4 TV show.

Romance quickly blossomed after an unpromising start.

On their wedding day, Jordan's first impression was that Erica was 'everything I hoped for and beautiful as well'.

But Erica had some reservations, saying to the camera how he had a lovely smile and 'kind' eyes, before adding: "If I'm being a bit picky I wish he was a bit taller, and lose the bowl cut. We can tweak."

Erica admits she was 'a bit harsh' on Jordan at first

Jordan Gayle, from Sheffield, and Erica on their wedding day, on the Channel 4 show Married at First Sight UK. Photo: CPL / Channel 4

She later complained that Jordan talked a bit too much, but by the end of their wedding day he appeared to have won her over. Erica admitted she had perhaps been 'a bit harsh' to begin with and they actually had 'a lot in common'.

It was on their honeymoon in Antigua where their relationship really took off, however.

Erica and Jordan celebrated her birthday there by spending the day swimming with a stingray before sitting down to a romantic meal.

By the end of the honeymoon, Erica said: "The intimacy has gone to the next level. It's definitely brought us closer. It was my last birthday present of the day."

Jordan said: "My life has peaked. I'm on honeymoon with a girl that looks like Erica and I'm just feeling blessed."

What do we know about Jordan on Married at First Sight UK so far?

Married at First Sight's Jordan and Erica during their honeymoon. Photo: CPL / Channel 4

As Jordan and Erica prepare to settle down in their apartment and confront the realities of married life on the show, here's what we know about the man from Sheffield so far.

Jordan has told how he grew up without his father in his life, and it was 'just me, my mum and my sister'. He added that he was a 'mummy's boy' as they were 'really close'.

Jordan explained how his parents had split up when he was just three, adding: "I only have two memories: one that's not so bad and one that's probably the most traumatic thing you can imagine."

Describing why he had gone on the show, he said: "Love makes everything better. Life sucks when you haven't got someone you're in love with."

Jordan told how fitness is 'everything to me'. As well as being shown down the gym, he was pictured playing pool with some friends and looking out down over Sheffield from his apartment. He appears to be a Sheffield United fan as one scene showed him heading out of the door wearing a red and white scarf.

Are Jordan and Erica still together?

Jordan, who bears a striking resemblance to England and Manchester City star Jack Grealish, has not given much away on his Instagram account about what happens next with him and Erica. He shared a photo of their honeymoon, with the caption 'the perfect paradise to create special memories', and one of their wedding day, captioned: "What a special day. Watching the episode back brought back so many emotions."

Married at First Sight UK viewers could be in for some fireworks though, with Heart quoting Jordan as saying about the show: "I don't think everyone was in for genuine reasons. I do think there was some people in there that were in it for more the TV side.

"It's fair to say that me more than anyone clashes with a lot of people, but certain people in particular."

Where did Jordan and Erica spend their honeymoon on Married at First Sight UK?

Elite Island Resorts has revealed it was The Verandah Antigua, a 30-acre, all-inclusive Caribbean resort, where the 'intruder couple' spent their first days as newlyweds. It described how they got to sample some of the activities the resort has to offer, which include taking part in 'exhilarating' watersports, exploring the island on the Pink Panther jeep safari tour, trying some Caribbean dancing, rum tasting and unwinding with spa treatments.

Paula Whitehead, Elite Island Resorts' managing director fpr Europe, said: "We were delighted to have been selected for the newlyweds from Married at First Sight UK. It is ideal to showcase The Verandah Antigua as a dream destination for honeymoons. Our exceptional hospitality and endless opportunities for romance and relaxation ensure guests create lifelong memories."