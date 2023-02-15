A reality TV star from Sheffield insists he's not given up on finding true love despite a disastrous experience on Married at First Sight UK.

Richie Dews also told how he plans to ‘set the record straight’ in a new song after he was accused of being 'fake' by Lara Eyre, his ‘wife on the show, who claimed he was more interested in finding fame than making their relationship work.

“I've been working on some new music and a YouTube channel which will be all things dating. I fancy being the next Paddy McGuinness,” he said. "Lara had a bit of a pop and I'm going to put some music out just to set the record straight. I could have risen to that at the time but I didn't. I have a new single which will put my opinions across.

"It was just a bit of a shame that Lara said what she did. After all the effort we'd put in, it seemed like a poor ending. But I kept my chin up rather than getting involved in a tit-for-tat. I have no hard feelings towards her."

Sheffield's Richie Dews and Lara Eyre on the E4 show Married at First Sight UK (photo: CPL productions)

Richie, who lives in Mosborough, told on MAFS how he had never before fallen in love but was a big romantic at heart. The 52-year-old, who works as a sales executive at the Rich Tones music shop in Lowfield, said he was still determined to find 'the one' despite his experience on the show.

"I did a little bit of dating after the show ended and things had calmed down but I've been focusing on myself recently," he told The Star. "I've definitely not given up on finding love though."

Richie told how his time on the E4 show had inspired him to write a string of ballads, including the one with which he serenaded Lara on their wedding day, but he has since been penning more indie rock tunes.

Richie said his time on MAFS would not put him off going on another TV dating show, having previously appeared on Take Me Out. He would love to return for an MAFS reunion, even if that means seeing Lara again, and plans to apply to be on Big Brother. "I think there's a lot more to me than a serial dater, as I've been called," he said. "I've got some pretty strong opinions on things."

