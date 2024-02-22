Supertram broken rail: Services set to re-start on trams from Sheffield to Herdings and Halfway
Bosses have confirmed that Supertram services from Sheffield to Halfway and Herdings will re-start this week.
Officials at Stagecoach have issued a statement today to confirm that the service will resume from tomorrow morning, more than a week after they were replaced by a bus service.
The trams stopped running last Tuesday after a part of the track on the outbound round broke, near the Asda at Manor Top.
Stagecoach said in a statement today: "A normal full service will resume on the Blue between Malin Bridge and Halfway and on the Purple route between Herdings Park and Cathedral from the start of service on Friday February 23."
Passengers had to take a bus from Commercial Street which ran along roads follwing the regular tram routes as a result of the break.
Supertram had staff at the city centre tram stops explaining to people what the situation was, and helping them find the bus stops.
The trams to Meadowhall had continued as normal, as did the trams from the city centre to Malin Bridge and Middlewood.
One passenger on the bus replacement service told The Star he thought the journey on the bus had been quicker than it usually was on the tram.
It was not the first time trams had been stopped because of a broken rail. A similar situation occurred on West Street ast year.
Sheffield's tram system has been operating for 40 years, and is due to go back into public control next month, when a new organisation will run the services on behalf of the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.