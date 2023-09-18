Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield couple who found love on the TV show Married at First sight are expecting their first baby soon, as a new series begins.

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins, who lived in Sheffield for three years after tying the knot on the Channel 4 TV show Married at First Sight, are expecting their first baby together in December. They are pictured here at their baby shower. Michelle recently penned a moving love letter to Sheffield as the couple moved down south to be closer to her family. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle/Intagram

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins wed as strangers on the Channel 4 show, which has since moved to E4, in March 2020. They announced in May that they were expecting their first child together and it is now just weeks until it is due, in early December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since sharing the baby news, the couple have left Sheffield, where they spent three very happy years together, and moved down south to be closer to Michelle's family.

'This beautiful city was so welcoming'

As they upped sticks, Michelle, who taught at a school in Woodseats, penned a moving love letter to her adopted city, which she shared on Instagram.

She wrote: "Thank you Sheffield! For all the friends I've made, places I've been, gorgeous children I have taught, people who have visited and for all the happy memories.

Married at First Sight couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins with the photo they shared when they announced she was pregnant with their first child. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle via Instagram

"Can’t believe I moved here 3 years ago only knowing my husband (and let’s be honest I’d only known him 4 months…) absolutely petrified if I’m honest and not knowing what the future looked like, not knowing whether I would feel at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Then this beautiful city was so welcoming and it became a true home. I've left with so many beautiful moments and wonderful friends (and a growing child inside of me!). Thank you to all of you generous, loving souls that are making saying goodbye so hard. I can’t wait until we visit."

She and Owen, who works in IT, have since shared more updates as they settle into their new home together, including photos of Michelle's growing bump as the due date gets nearer.

Their most recent updates include a video of Owen making the most of their 'lovely new garden' and unleashing his inner child as he careens down a giant water slide, photos of the couple's baby shower and a snap of their date in London, where they watched Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The baby scan Married at First Sight couple Michelle Walder and Owen Jenkins shared when they announced they were expecting their first child together. The baby is due in December. Photo: mafs_owenandmichelle via Instagram

Earlier this year, Michelle and Owen told The Star how they had found out in April that she was pregnant. They said they had been overwhelmed by the 'supportive and positive' reaction to the exciting news, including from many complete strangers who have followed their love story since their wedding was aired on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle had moved from Sussex to Owen's home city of Sheffield in August 2020, just months after they tied the knot. She threw herself into life in the Steel City, where she became a popular member of Woodseats Musical Theatre Company and made the most of the beautiful countryside on their doorstep.

In March, they celebrated their third wedding anniversary with a fancy meal at the popular DOMO restaurant in Kelham Island.

How have other South Yorkshire couples fared on Married At First Sight?

Michelle and Owen are not the only Married at First Sight success story from South Yorkshire. Adam Aveling and his wife Tayah Victoria, who live in Doncaster, had their first child, named Beau Emily, last year.

Sheffield musician Richie Dews was less lucky when he appeared on Married at First Sight last year, with he and his partner on the show Lara Eyre failing to find a spark.