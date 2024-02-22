Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four Sheffield gang members have been jailed for a total of 26 years and seven months after supplying over four kilograms of heroin and cocaine.

The drugs, valued at £405,000, were supplied through three separate drug lines.

One of the men, Dillon Crapper, 26, was also found to have possessed a loaded gun which was later found out to be used to enforce his drug dealing activities.

The sentencing of Crapper, his uncle Glynn Crapper, 48, and their two accomplices Benjamin Goddard, 20, and William Sheldon, 19, follows a year long investigation by Sheffield police.

Dillon Crapper and “his three drug mules” were arrested in August last year.

All four men appeared before Sheffield Crown Court last Friday (February 16) after they pleaded guilty at earlier hearings.

Detective Sergeant Jimmy Dyson, Senior Investigating Officer for the case, said: "Dillon Crapper is a prolific and dangerous offender and it is only right that he is placed behind bars for a significant length of time.

“[The others] have also rightfully been forced to face the consequences of their actions.

"The dedicated work our team has completed this past year has resulted in the shutdown of three serious drug supply lines.

"We know that the supply of drugs is linked heavily with organised violent crime and poses a great threat on the streets of our communities. Criminals involved in these activities often think they are above the law, but let this serve as a warning that we will go after you.”

Dillon Crapper, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to 12 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of criminal property.

Glynn Crapper, of Mather Road, was sentenced to four years and six months for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.