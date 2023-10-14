News you can trust since 1887
Married at First Sight UK: Sheffield lovebird Jordan passes first relationship test with Erica

The 26-year-old personal trainer showed his romantic side as he and Erica opened up about their start to married life

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 14th Oct 2023, 10:00 BST
Jordan and Erica have passed their first relationship test on the Channel 4 show Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Simon Johns / Channel 4Jordan and Erica have passed their first relationship test on the Channel 4 show Married at First Sight UK. Photo: Simon Johns / Channel 4
A Sheffield lovebird who tied the knot with a stranger on the TV show Married at First Sight UK has passed his first relationship test.

Jordan Gayle and Erica, his bride on the popular Channel 4 reality show, enjoyed a dream start to married life.

Despite never having clapped eyes on one another before, they appeared besotted by the end of their wedding day and took their intimacy 'to the next level' during their honeymoon in the Caribbean.

As viewers got to see more of the 'intruder' couple this week, there were no signs of their budding relationship creaking.

At their first commitment ceremony, they opted to stay together.

Describing their wedding day, Jordan said: "It was just crazily good. It was just amazing. The first thing I noticed were her beautiful blue eyes."

What have Jordan and Erica said about their first days together on Married at First Sight UK?

The 26-year-old personal trainer added of their first days together: "I think the physical intimacy came so naturally and easily.... When I'm around her I'm more relaxed and happier." He called the decision to stay married to Erica a 'no brainer'.

Erica, a dance teacher and social media manager, who is also 26, said of the moment they first met: "I definitely felt there was something there. When I saw him I did feel safe and calm, like all the nerves and worries they kind of just went. We've got each other from the get go, which is what I wanted."

Confirming her commitment to their marriage, she added: "I love the way that we're heading. I think we're going from strength to strength and I'm just so excited to be on this journey together."

There could still be some bumps in the road for the happy couple, with the newlyweds due to meet the in-laws next on the show.

Following their first commitment ceremony, Jordan posted on Instagram 'first commitment ceremony was eventful but luckily not for us… will that continue', adding a couple of googly eyes at the end.

