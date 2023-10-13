News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield street art: New mural for Sheffield F.C replaces iconic Phlegm artwork off Ecclesall Road

The Sheffield artist behind a series of Hillsborough Stadium murals has created a new tribute to the world’s oldest existing football club.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:38 BST
Luke Horton has made his mark across Sheffield over the years, with the ‘tek it ome’ bin campaign, the ‘Re-Connect’ Supertram campaign, and a series of murals on Hillsborough Stadium, inside West Street’s The Cavendish, and Dysh Cafe.

Now in a tribute to the world’s oldest existing football club, Luke has started creating a new mural to Sheffield F.C on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road, as revealed on his Instagram earlier this week.

Sheffield F.C was founded in 1857, and is recognised by FIFA as the oldest existing club still playing football in the world. It is believed that the mural is marking the club's new 4,000 seat stadium which will be at a site in Meadowhead.

Artist Luke Horton is creating a new mural on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road. Photo courtesy of Sally BookerArtist Luke Horton is creating a new mural on Snuff Mill Lane, off Ecclesall Road. Photo courtesy of Sally Booker
It hopes the new ground at Sheffield Transport Sports Club, just off Meadowhead Roundabout, will become a place of pilgrimage drawing fans of the world’s best-loved sport from around the globe, and explain Sheffield’s role as the birthplace of the game.

The artwork-in-progress replaces a popular mural by artist Phlegm, which was painted in October 2016 as part of the Feature Walls street art festival. It was a series of human-like totem poles, made up of parts of houses and animals.

Former mural on Snuff Mill Lane, Sheffield, by Phlegm, in 2017. Photo: Pete Evans/Picture SheffieldFormer mural on Snuff Mill Lane, Sheffield, by Phlegm, in 2017. Photo: Pete Evans/Picture Sheffield
In May this year, it came to light that the mural, which is on the side of The Ale Club on Ecclesall Road, had been painted over. 

Luke Horton says he is a “huge believer in surrounding yourself with things that make you smile and feel good”, and bases his artwork on these values. His prints and artwork are available for purchase on his website, in his shop on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, and in Makers Store, in Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

Two of the four murals at Sheffield Wednesday’s football ground can be viewed on Penistone Road North.

