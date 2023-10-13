Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With his trademark green wig and shorts, adored Sheffield fundraiser John Burkhill is instantly recognisable in his home city.

John Burkhill has reached his £1m fundraising target for Macmillan Cancer Support

But thanks to an appearance on national TV last night, his name and his fundraising cause is now known by millions up and down the country.

Invited to a star-studded ceremony in London, John was named ITV Fundraiser of the Year last weekend and the special moment he received his Pride of Britain award was shown on TV last night, with John sharing his love for Sheffield.

John Burkhill with his Pride of Britain award

In a moving moment, he read out a poem explaining how much he loves the Steel City, which he ended with the words “My Sheffield, my home,” with people in the audience on their feet for him as they applauded the selfless and humble OAP.

He also had the audience in stitches when he joked that he used to be 6ft 6ins tall when he first started pounding the streets for charity.

And he joked that as well as his bread and dripping for breakfast each day, he needs WD40 for his knees!

When John accepted his award, he made reference to all the Sheffielders who have supported his fundraising mission over the last 15 years, pointing out how every 1p, 2p and 10p dropped into his collection bucket as he pounds the streets day after day helped him realise his dream of raising that ‘magic million’ he so desperately wanted for Macmillan Cancer Services.

John Burkhill has won a Pride of Britain award

But he has not given up and has already raised another £60,000 towards his next million, vowing to “carry on” doing what he does after pointing out that “there’s so many people out there who still need so much help”.

John, otherwise known as 'The Man with The Pram', originally set a target of raising £250,000 for Macmillan but in 2013 he reached this goal and then immediately set his sights on raising £1 million for the charity.

John began raising money after losing his wife June to cancer just a year after their daughter Karen passed away at the age of 29 after a routine operation.

He said that period of his life was "very difficult".

Describing his feelings after being named as a Pride of Britain winner, John said: "It's absolutely unbelievable, a great, great honour for me and everybody who has donated by putting 1p, 2p or 10p in that bucket. To raise a million quid - fantastic.

"It's absolutely wonderful, wonderful, to win something like this. I'm moved to tears, really."