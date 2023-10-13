Chatsworth House: Woman injured in dog attack at popular tourist attraction
A woman in her 80s was injured in a dog attack
and live on Freeview channel 276
A police investigation has been launched into a dog attack on the Chatsworth House estate.
The incident is reported to have happened on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8.
Derbyshire Constabulary said a Doberman is reported to have bitten a woman on her leg.
The force said: "We were contacted at 9.55pm on Monday, October 9 with a report of a dog attack at the estate in the Peak District National Park.
"The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8, when she was bitten on the leg by a Doberman dog.
"An investigation has been launched"
Anyone who saw what happened should contact the force on 101 and quote reference number 23*628598.
Crimestoppers can ben contacted on 0800 555111.