Chatsworth House: Woman injured in dog attack at popular tourist attraction

A woman in her 80s was injured in a dog attack

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 13th Oct 2023, 07:45 BST
A police investigation has been launched into a dog attack on the Chatsworth House estate.

The incident is reported to have happened on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8.

Derbyshire Constabulary said a Doberman is reported to have bitten a woman on her leg.

The force said: "We were contacted at 9.55pm on Monday, October 9 with a report of a dog attack at the estate in the Peak District National Park.

"The victim, a woman in her 80s, was walking on a path at Chatsworth between 3.30pm and 3.40pm on Sunday, October 8, when she was bitten on the leg by a Doberman dog.

"An investigation has been launched"

Anyone who saw what happened should contact the force on 101 and quote reference number 23*628598.

Crimestoppers can ben contacted on 0800 555111.

