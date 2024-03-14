Mango: Fashion giant opens new store at Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield
A leading fashion retailer has opened in Meadowhall as it continues its rapid expansion across the UK.
Mango, which describes itself as the 'home of Mediterranean style and culture', has opened in the Lower Level, High Street, at the Sheffield shopping centre.
Mango was founded in 1984, opening its first shop in Barcelona, where its headquarters are still based.
Mango, which designs, makes and sells women's and men's clothing and accessories, has been in the UK since 1999.
Earlier this year it announced plans to open another 13 stores across the country by the end of 2023. Today it has around 13,000 employees across more than 100 countries.
