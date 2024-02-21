Watch more of our videos on Shots!

wilko has announced an opening date for its new store in Rotherham.

The much-loved retailer confirmed it will reopen in its old unit at Parkgate Retail Park at 9am on Good Friday, March 29.

A third of those recruited are former wilko workers, bosses say. Further roles are available.

wilko is returning to Parkgate, Rotherham

CDS Superstores - owner of the Range - snapped up the brand and website after wilko collapsed in October. It had 12,000 staff and 400 shops, including at Parkgate.

The Parkgate store will be the fifth to reopen nationally and comes after an ‘incredible reaction’ to concept stores in Plymouth, Exeter and Luton.

CEO of CDS Superstores, trading as wilko and The Range, Alex Simpkin said: “It’s clear there’s huge love for wilko and we’re proud that store doors will reopen in Rotherham very soon.

“We’re also glad to be bringing employment opportunities to the area, and for helping local families and communities to have easy access to all the everyday home and garden items they need once again.”

wilko had five shops in Sheffield: Haymarket in the city centre, Hillsborough, Meadowhall, Crystal Peaks and St James Retail Park, Norton.