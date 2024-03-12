Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thieves snatched thousands of pounds worth of power tools and caused ‘a fortune’ in damage in a raid on a new shop in Sheffield city centre.

They struck at Yards Store on Charles Street between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday morning, a contractor said.

Crime scene investigator at Yards Store on Charles Street

Two glass doors were forced, leaving them buckled and the glass crazed, to get cordless tools. Replacing them was set to “cost a fortune,” he added.

A South Yorkshire Police crime scene investigator attended.

The burglary has struck at the heart of the new retail area in the city council’s £470 Heart of the City II redevelopment. Yards Store was one of three shops recently announced for Charles Street which are in the process of being fitted out.

The glass doors are set to cost 'a fortune' to replace at Yards Store on Charles Street

It is set to sell sought-after men's brands including Carhartt, Patagonia, RRL by Ralph Lauren, Paul Smith and New Balance.