Meadowhall: The Real Greek restaurant opening in the Oasis in May
The firm says it will offer ‘good, honest flavours and fresh cooking’ in a relaxing environment.
Plans for a restaurant promising ‘the authentic taste of Greece’ have been met with excitement in Sheffield.
The Real Greek is opening in the Upper Oasis at Meadowhall in May. It will be the chain’s 27th outlet in the UK.
More than 1,000 people have welcomed the news on Meadowhall's Facebook page.
The unit, at number 56, was previously home to Handmade Burger Co.
