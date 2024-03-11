Sheffield city centre KFC granted permission to stay open overnight after agreement with police
The city council’s licensing sub-committee members have discussed an application for a 24-hour licence by a KFC on West Street in Sheffield.
Last week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported that in the application, the KFC restaurant sought a permit for a so-called late-night refreshment provision that runs between 11pm and 5am.
However, South Yorkshire Police officially objected to these plans over fears there could be “potential issues with those in drink” and wanted the fast food chain to shut between 5am and 7am.
This, according to the licensing meeting, has been agreed upon by the company that runs the restaurant therefore the police revoked their objections.
A residents group called ChangingSheff has also objected to the plans and they said the approval of the application would create a precedent in the city centre.
After a short discussion, members of the committee granted permission.