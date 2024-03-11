Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An owner whose pony - Mr Sheffield - was stolen in the dead of night will saddle up for an animal charity that launched a nationwide campaign to find her missing stallion.

Stacey Gill was left heartbroken when her pony, Mr Sheffield, was taken in August 2023 - she offered a £10,000 reward for his return after he was stolen from Saltbox Lane, Grenoside. The reward is now £20,000.

Stacey said she wants her two-year-old Chestnut Appaloosa Cob Stallion home where he belongs.

Stacey Gill pictured with Mr Sheffield who was stolen from Grenoside in August 2023.

She said that to raise awareness of his missing status and thank Beauty’s Legacy - an animal charity working to reunite and locate lost or missing pets - she will be doing a sponsored horse ride with her daughter on March 17 (St Patrick’s Day).

She said: “We will leave from the Trans Pennine Trail Car Park on Cote Green Lane around noon. This is a sponsored ride to raise money for Beauty’s Legacy and awareness for Mr Sheffield. Please help us raise as much as we can.”

Stacey said her “beautiful pony, Mr Sheffield”, was stolen from his stable on August 11, 2023. She added: “I have not ridden a horse since the day he was stolen, and my heart is in pieces, but I want to get back in that saddle for my boy and this incredible charity.

“Please come and join us either by riding your beloved horse or by foot. Or even bring your doggies to get behind us for Mr Sheffield.”

A reward of £20,000 is being offered for the safe return of Mr Sheffield.

Stacey thanked Beauty’s Legacy for their help with launching a nationwide campaign, distributing thousands of banners, posters and national press coverage with volunteers working across the country to find Mr Sheffield.