Sheffield green belt: Duke of Devonshire raises hope Dore housing plan could be dropped

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 31st Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
The Duke of Devonshire has promised to consult villagers if green belt in Dore is approved for housing.

Peregrine Cavendish said he would ‘undertake an engagement exercise’ with locals to ‘achieve a fair outcome for all parties’ if Sheffield City Council accepted his plot for housing plans.

The hereditary peer has nominated a six-acre field between Parkers Lane and Cross Lane which could be used for 82 houses.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The Duke of Devonshire, inset, and Linda Mathews and neighbours at green belt on Parkers Lane in Dore which is earmarked for homes.placeholder image
The Duke of Devonshire, inset, and Linda Mathews and neighbours at green belt on Parkers Lane in Dore which is earmarked for homes. | nw

The consultation promise has raised hopes the plan could be killed off by campaigners.

It came after Linda and Neil Mathews, of Brickhouse Lane, asked the duke if he would halt the project ‘if the majority of residents in Dore objected’.

Responding, Andrew Byrne, group property development director at Devonshire Group, said: “Should the site become allocated for housing, we would undertake an engagement exercise with the local community with the aim of achieving a fair and balanced outcome for all parties concerned.”

If you’d like to receive more stories like this as well as the latest news from The Star, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites to meet government housing targets.

Landowners put forward 102 parcels of green belt following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.

Dore Village Society was contacted for comment.

Related topics:Green BeltSheffieldHousingSheffield City Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice