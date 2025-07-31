Sheffield green belt: Duke of Devonshire raises hope Dore housing plan could be dropped
Peregrine Cavendish said he would ‘undertake an engagement exercise’ with locals to ‘achieve a fair outcome for all parties’ if Sheffield City Council accepted his plot for housing plans.
The hereditary peer has nominated a six-acre field between Parkers Lane and Cross Lane which could be used for 82 houses.
The consultation promise has raised hopes the plan could be killed off by campaigners.
It came after Linda and Neil Mathews, of Brickhouse Lane, asked the duke if he would halt the project ‘if the majority of residents in Dore objected’.
Responding, Andrew Byrne, group property development director at Devonshire Group, said: “Should the site become allocated for housing, we would undertake an engagement exercise with the local community with the aim of achieving a fair and balanced outcome for all parties concerned.”
Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites to meet government housing targets.
Landowners put forward 102 parcels of green belt following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.
Dore Village Society was contacted for comment.
