The Duke of Devonshire has promised to consult villagers if green belt in Dore is approved for housing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peregrine Cavendish said he would ‘undertake an engagement exercise’ with locals to ‘achieve a fair outcome for all parties’ if Sheffield City Council accepted his plot for housing plans.

The hereditary peer has nominated a six-acre field between Parkers Lane and Cross Lane which could be used for 82 houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke of Devonshire, inset, and Linda Mathews and neighbours at green belt on Parkers Lane in Dore which is earmarked for homes. | nw

The consultation promise has raised hopes the plan could be killed off by campaigners.

It came after Linda and Neil Mathews, of Brickhouse Lane, asked the duke if he would halt the project ‘if the majority of residents in Dore objected’.

Responding, Andrew Byrne, group property development director at Devonshire Group, said: “Should the site become allocated for housing, we would undertake an engagement exercise with the local community with the aim of achieving a fair and balanced outcome for all parties concerned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield City Council is proposing to build 3,529 homes on 14 green belt sites to meet government housing targets.

Landowners put forward 102 parcels of green belt following a ‘call for sites’ in 2019 and on two further occasions.

Dore Village Society was contacted for comment.