Well-wishers have called him "the funniest lad you could ever meet" who "never failed to put a smile on anyone's face".

Tributes have been paid to a "genuine, very funny" Sheffield 20-year-old who died in a crash in Rotherham in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Nothing could be done by paramedics to save the young man following the incident collision on Pennyhill Lane in Ulley at around 1.15am on November 19, when a black Suzuki Jimny left the road and collided with a tree.

A 20-year-old man who died in a crash on Pennyhill Lane in Ulley, Rotherham, has been named locally as Dylan Houghton. Picture: Google

The young victim has now been named locally and online as Dylan Houghton, with hundreds of heartbroken friends and family members paying tribute online.

Scores of people have attested to how the young man, known to some as Ginge, was a "genuine", "cheeky" and above all "very funny" lad whose death has shocked his community.

A post online reads: "RIP Ginge, you will be forever missed... love to all his family and friends, was a very funny lad, always made you laugh with his silliness." Another reads: "RIP Dylan you are going to be missed by so many. I can't even begin to think of the pain your family are dealing with right now. Our love is sent to the family, heartbreaking news." Others said the 20-year-old had "a heart of gold" and was "the funniest lad you could ever meet" who "never failed to put a smile on anyone's face".

His family is reportedly being supported by trained officers from South Yorkshire Police.

It comes in the same week as two other fatal crashes taking the lives of young men on South Yorkshire's roads.

On November 15, a 17-year-old boy named Joshua Patrick Atkins died in hospital after being severely injured on Myers Grove Lane in Stannington the Saturday night before.

Also on November 15, a 19-year-old boy named locally as Matt Drackett died in a motorbike crash on Aughton Road, Swallownest.

Speaking of the crash in Ulley, a spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior.

"If you have dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, please share this with us."