Sheffield man, 20, killed in tragic car crash on lane near Rotherham in early hours

A man aged just 20, from Sheffield, has been tragically killed after a horrific car crash last night.

Emergency services were called out to the scene in the early hours of the morning, after the car had left the road and collided with a tree, near Ulley, in Rotherham.

But despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man, who had been driving the vehicle, died at the scene, said South Yorkshire Police, who are investigating the tragedy.

The road was closed early today while police and ambulance personnel worked on the scene.

South Yorkshire Police have issued a statement.

They said: "Shortly after 1.15am, the man was driving a black Suzuki Jimny along Pennyhill Lane, between the M1 motorway and Wood Lane, when it’s understood the car left the road and collided with a tree. The man, from Sheffield, died at the scene.

"His family has been notified and is being supported by trained officers.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the collision or saw the vehicle prior.

"If you have dash cam, doorbell, or CCTV footage, please share this with us."

They want anyone with information to call 101, or get in touch through the online portal on the South Yorkshire Police website.