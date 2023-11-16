Joshua Patrick Atkins: GoFundMe appeal after death of boy, 17, following horror crash raises £6,000
"Josh was a vibrant teenager who lived life to the full"
and live on Freeview channel 276
More than £6,000 has been raised for the family of a teenager who died after a crash in Sheffield on Saturday.
Police were called to Myers Grove Lane in Stannington at around 11.15pm on Saturday night (November 11) to reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto.
Tragically, 17-year-old Joshua Patrick Atkins, one of three people in the car, later died as a result of his injuries.
A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Joshua's family and funeral costs raised over £6,660 in just a single day.
Tributes on the page have been left by well-wishers with condolences for his friends and family.
The page by organiser Debbie Beeley reads: "This is a fundraising page for Josh's family who tragically lost their son at 17 years of age due to a tragic car accident.
"Josh was a vibrant teenager who lived life to the full and had an impact on many people's lives.
"This is a very difficult time for the family and we want to alleviate any financial burden."
No one has been arrested in connection to the crash.
Two other males in the car, aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries.
Anyone with information about the collision or who saw the vehicle prior to the crash is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1,083 of November 11.