"Josh was a vibrant teenager who lived life to the full"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than £6,000 has been raised for the family of a teenager who died after a crash in Sheffield on Saturday.

Police were called to Myers Grove Lane in Stannington at around 11.15pm on Saturday night (November 11) to reports of a collision involving a black Fiat Grande Punto.

A GoFundMe page launched for the family of Joshua Patrick Atkins, a 17-year-old Sheffield boy who died after a car crash in Stannington on November 11, has raised over £6,000 in a day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tragically, 17-year-old Joshua Patrick Atkins, one of three people in the car, later died as a result of his injuries.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Joshua's family and funeral costs raised over £6,660 in just a single day.

Tributes on the page have been left by well-wishers with condolences for his friends and family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The page by organiser Debbie Beeley reads: "This is a fundraising page for Josh's family who tragically lost their son at 17 years of age due to a tragic car accident.

"Josh was a vibrant teenager who lived life to the full and had an impact on many people's lives.

"This is a very difficult time for the family and we want to alleviate any financial burden."

No one has been arrested in connection to the crash.

Two other males in the car, aged 17 and 18, were taken to hospital. The 18-year-old suffered serious injuries.