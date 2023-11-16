Fireworks were set off at the crash scene in tribute to the 19-year-old who died yesterday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 19-year-old boy involved in a motorbike crash yesterday sadly died, South Yorkshire Police have revealed.

Matt Drakett died in a collision on Aughton Road, Swallownest, yesterday

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tragedy struck when the teen, named locally as Matt Drackett, was riding a motorbike which was involved in a collision with a van on Aughton Road, Swallownest, at 1.24pm yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a silver van on Aughton Road in Rotherham at 1.24pm. The motorcycle caught fire as a result of the collision.

"The rider of the motorcycle, a 19-year-old man, was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

"No further injuries are reported and the driver of the van remained at the scene and is assisting our enquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aughton Road was closed for a number of hours while emergency services worked at the scene and police investigation work was carried out yesterday. It has since been reopened.

Last night a group gathered at the crash scene to remember Matt. Fireworks were set off in his memory.

Tributes have also been paid to the teenager online.

One friend posted: "My heart's never hurt as much as it does today. Forever love you."

Another tribute reads: "Will forever be in our heart, will forever be missed."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another tribute described Matt as a "good kid" and another reads: "He will be forever missed by everyone, got taken way too young."