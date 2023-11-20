The offenders had already fled the scene when officers found the fire.

A fire broke out in a Sheffield pub last night shortly after a "group of youths" were seen entering the building.

A fire, believed to have been deliberate, broke out in the Embassy Pub in Mansfield Road in Sheffield at around 10pm on November 19 shortly after a group of youths were seen entering the building.

Police were called to the Foxwood & Embassy Pub on Mansfield Road in Intake at around 10pm on Sunday (November 19) to reports of youths gaining entry.

However, when officers arrived, they found a small fire had broken out inside the pub which they believed to be deliberate. The offenders had already fled the scene.

Three fire engines were reportedly scrambled to the scene to get the blaze under control.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue: "Three fire engines attended to reports of a fire inside a pub on Mansfield Road, Sheffield.

"Two hose reels were used to extinguish the fire which was located in the dance hall and involved a plastic container. A ventilation fan was used to clear the smoke.

"The incident had been dealt with by 9.23pm."

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to report it online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 849 of November 19, 2023.