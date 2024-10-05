Dan Walker: Sheffield hills 'hardest part' of gruelling 200-mile charity bike ride says TV star
The 47-year-old Channel 5 and Classic FM presenter, cycled the width of England in two days to raise money for Global's Make Some Noise.
He was left unconscious for 25 minutes and had little memory of what happened after colliding with a car while riding his bike on Waitrose roundabout in Sheffield last February.
But he has now completed the longest ride of his life, while continuing to present Classic FM Breakfast from 6.30am to 10am during the two-day trip.
Speaking about his achievement, Walker said: "It feels painful but also exhilarating to have done it.
"The longest I've ever been on a bike in my life is an hour. I knew it was going to be difficult, and the whole time, I just had in my mind the people that we are raising money for.
"I'm in unbelievable pain at the minute, but I've enjoyed doing it. I could lie down on the floor and just fall asleep."
His first day, Thursday October 3, saw him ride 107 miles from Withernsea, East Yorkshire, to The Crucible in Sheffield where he was serenaded by the Steel City Choristers.
The second day he continued to Manchester before eventually arriving in Liverpool where he crossed the finish line outside the M&S Bank Arena at 6.30pm .
Walker, who presented the BBC's Football Focus for 12 years until November 2020 , added: "The toughest moment was some of the climbs out of Sheffield.
"That was really difficult. I've never cycled 100 miles before in my life, and I did that the day before.
"I felt my body was shutting down a bit, and was screaming at me, 'what are you doing? You should be in bed'.
"But you've just got to keep going, haven't you? And hearing the donations coming into Classic FM made a big difference, and a little nine-year-old called Scarlet in Sheffield gave me this bracelet that says 'you've got this'.
"Those things make a difference and keep you going."
The money raised by the challenge will go to small charities and grassroots projects across the UK that tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.
Those who wish to donate to the TV star's ride can do so by visiting Global's Make Some Noise website or by texting either DAN40, DAN30, DAN20 or DAN10 to 70766, depending on whether they wish to donate £40, £30, £20 or £10.
