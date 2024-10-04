Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A saddle sore and exhausted Dan Walker rode into Sheffield and said he hoped what he was going through inspired people to donate to charity.

The Channel 5 and Classic FM presenter set off from Withernsea on the east coast in the morning and limped to The Crucible theatre in the city centre 105 miles and many hours later.

A couple of hours earlier he had joked in a television interview that it was the furthest he had ever ridden and he wasn’t used to sitting on a “tiny little saddle” and it was “plum crumble down there.”

But he still managed to crack a smile after ending the day in his home city.

The 47-year-old is raising money for Global’s Make Some Noise, with money raised going to small charities and grassroots projects across the UK that tackle issues such as mental health, poverty and homelessness.

Last February, he was left unconscious for 25 minutes after being hit by a car on the Waitrose roundabout in Sheffield.

Despite the crash, he still “really enjoys” cycling.

He told the PA news agency: “To be honest, I’ve not even thought about it.

“I haven’t watched the accident back. I know there’s footage of it but I don’t think I need to.

“I can’t remember what happened, because I was out cold for a bit, but I never didn’t think about getting back on a bike.

“I think I got back on and started cycling again maybe three weeks afterwards.

“Obviously, it goes through your mind every now and again. But I try and take as much care as I can.

“I think cycling makes me a better driver, and driving makes me a better cyclist, I would hope so.

“I think cycling is great. I really enjoy it, I’m not sure this is going to be for pleasure, but it’s for a good reason and for a good cause.

“I know that I’ll be taken care of and, obviously, I’ll be wearing a helmet, and we’ve got all the equipment and snacks crucially, and I’m sure the body will hold up, and I’m looking forward to the finish line already.”

After arriving in Sheffield last night, he said: “I’m happy to have arrived at the Crucible. It took a bit longer than anticipated. When I agreed to do the challenge, you think it’s going to be tough, but then it becomes a lot more difficult than you ever thought it was going to be.

“All parts of my body are aching at the minute, but I'm very happy to have achieved the end of day one. Unfortunately, day two is between two and a half and three times harder than day one, so it could be fun! Ask my bum what it thinks about day one!”

When asked whgat his motivation for the challenge is, he said: “Some of the people that I've met from the charities we support. I was thinking today about Marianne from Suicide Prevention UK, who I spoke to this week. Her brother died five and a half years ago – he took his own life – and she's worked for them for the last five and a half years.

“I was thinking of Janet from the Sheffield branch of Women's Aid, and some of the work that she does with domestic abuse victims.

“And I was thinking of the Forget Me Not Choir as well, who I spoke to, and they do some amazing work with people who are suffering with dementia, but also families of those who have dementia.

“I’ve spoken to those people particularly, and they've all benefited from Make Some Noise money, and those are the ones I had in my mind when my legs were giving up, particularly on the last bit into Sheffield. It's very hilly in Sheffield! Who made Sheffield so hilly?

“That's what keeps you going. That and snacks. I've developed a new snack trio, which is cashew nuts, jelly beans and pork pies all together. Just shove them in your gob. It sounds terrible, but it works. I burnt 8,500 calories today, so I can eat what I like!”.

To donate visit Global’s Make Some Noise website or text either DAN40, DAN30, DAN20, and DAN10 to 70766, donate £40, £30, £20, or £10.