He made his name on BBC Breakfast and is returning to early starts

TV presenter Dan Walker has taken a new job as breakfast presenter on Classic FM.

The Channel 5 news anchor took to X to announce his new role and a return to early mornings.

The Sheffield-based star made his name on BBC Breakfast.

He said : “I need to dust off the alarm clock! Really excited about joining the brilliant team at Classic FM.

“Massive job stepping into Tim Lihoreau’s shoes but I can’t wait to get started on the breakfast show. See you Monday from 6.30am.”

Follower Andy Jackson replied: "Wow Dan, how many hours are in your day? You seem to be everywhere and still able to play golf. Good luck with your latest venture."

The radio station announced the signing stating: ‘The all-new Classic FM Breakfast with Dan Walker sees the much-loved and hugely popular presenter return to presenting at breakfast time, providing a relaxing start to the day featuring the very best classical music'.

“This is an amazing chance to join one of the biggest radio stations in the country,” Dan said.

“I’m over the moon that I’m going to be part of Classic FM’s brilliant line-up and presenting the breakfast show is a wonderful opportunity.

“I am passionate about classical music and I’m a long-time listener – I also love the breakfast audience and I think they know me well so I can’t wait to get started.”

Last month, Dan used his star power to raise £26,000 for charity at a fundraiser in Sheffield.