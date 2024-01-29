Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield’s most famous war memorial is at the centre of a row over a £21,000 clean up.

The Mi Amigo bomber site in Endcliffe Park has had new railings, steps and three signboards after the "amazing success" of a fundraiser by the Sheffield branch of the Royal Air Force Association.

Stuart Carvell, left, and Terry Newton, of the RAF Association at the revamped Mi Amigo memorial in Endcliffe Park.

The work has also involved a tidy up to remove unrelated memorabilia and 'regularise' the setting in accordance with military rules. It is due to complete before the 80th anniversary service on Sunday February 25.

But Tony Foulds, who shot to fame after television presenter Dan Walker organised a flypast five years ago, is not happy.

Several of his plants and planters have been moved - all with his agreement - but he fears the memorial is gradually being taken out of his hands.

Mr Foulds, aged 87, claims to be the only person still alive who saw the crash which killed 10 US airmen in 1944. He says the pilot's actions saved his life and he has maintained a shrine to the crew for 71 years.

He said: "It looks to me as if I’m gradually being pushed out. I agreed to new railings and steps but they want a bare memorial. I’m there every day, it’s always been mine."

On February 22, 1944, a heavily damaged B-17 Flying Fortress, call sign Mi Amigo, crashed in Endcliffe Park. USAF pilot Lt. John Kriegshauser manoeuvred the plane to miss nearby homes and children playing in the park, but the 10 airmen on board tragically lost their lives.

Dan Walker and Tony Foulds at the Mi Amigo bomber crash memorial in Sheffield.

Stuart Carvell, chair of Sheffield RAFA, said Tony Foulds had been invited to every meeting with the council about the revamp.

He added: "This is a war memorial, there are rules that govern its treatment and maintenance. Our aim was to restore the dignity and solemnity of a memorial to 10 brave men. The city memorial in Barker’s Pool is much tidier."

Removed items included Ukrainian flags and material about other, unrelated air crashes, he added.

Stuart Carvell and Terry Newton of Sheffield RAFA at the Mi Amigo memorial, with new railings.

RAFA Sheffield launched a £15,000 appeal a year ago and members were "blessed and humbled" to raise £21,000, which will pay for maintenance for five years, he added.

Donors include the Graves Trust, staff at Sytner BMW and £12,500 from Adam Shaw.

Those expected to attend the 80th anniversary service include airmens' relatives, US military personnel, president of RAFA Air Marshal Sir Baz North retired, police and fire officers, cadets from the Air Training Corps and the British Legion.

But Terry Newton, secretary of RAFA Sheffield, stressed it was "open to all".

The steps, which were uneven and muddy, have been replaced.

He added: "Numbers have been growing over the last five years. Last year more than 100 people attended. The 80th is a big one because the Second World War generation are dying out and we may not get another attended by those who served."

The memorial is owned by Sheffield City Council.

Councillor Richard Williams, chair of the communities, parks and leisure committee, said: "The Mi Amigo memorial is an important tribute to the incredible bravery of the crew, and the sacrifice that they made to avoid further losses of lives during the tragic events in 1944, which is why it is so important it is maintained to the best possible standard.

Three information signboards have been installed with details about the Mi Amigo and the crash.