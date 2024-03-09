Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Walker’s new cafe in the wealthy Sheffield suburb of Fulwood has so much to offer including "great community".

The TV and radio star’s surprise move into the co-ownership "dream" at Brook Coffee Rooms on Brooklands Avenue has shone a spotlight on an exclusive neighbourhood famed for having some of the city’s most expensive homes.

Dan and wife Sarah bought into the business with pals Duncan and Katy Rougvie, who have run it for 18 months.

TV presenter Dan Walker has bought into a cafe near his home in Sheffield.

The families have children the same age, attend super popular Christ Church together and have a shared love of "community, hospitality and food," while the men are golf mad.

Dan has two jobs, presenting Channel 5 news and Classic FM breakfast, Duncan works in golf and Katy is a teacher.

Duncan said: "We work other jobs and it’s nice to have that shared interest in the cafe. People are quite pleased Dan is involved. It’s a popular area and a nice cafe. We are lucky to have a great building and great support from the community. People make a real effort."

Christ Church regularly attracts more than 500 to Sunday services and has a big influence on the suburb, which was long known as a ‘dry’ area thanks to a longstanding covenant banning the sale of alcohol.

Today Fulwood has a micropub, bakery, Co-op, hardware store and all the shops a village needs.

It’s only three miles from Sheffield city centre, a stone’s throw from amazing countryside in the Peak District - and even closer to the picturesque Porter Valley which is popular with walkers and home to a few stables.