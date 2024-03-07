Dan Walker: Inside TV and radio star’s cafe Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood, Sheffield, after shock announcement
The reaction to Dan Walker announcing he had bought into a cafe has been “insane,” with customers coming from across Sheffield.
Business has been booming since the The Channel 5 and Classic FM presenter revealed he is new co-owner of Brook Coffee Rooms in Fulwood, staff say.
Barista, Charlie Fitzjohn, said: "It’s been super-busy, people have been coming in just to find out what is going on."
But most were playing it cool, she said.
She added: "Generally people have been pretty low key about it but I suspect a few have been hiding and looking round corners."
Kay Taylor, of Wisewood, and Dawn Ford, of Parson Cross, visited yesterday after hearing Dan’s news.
Dawn said: "We knew he wouldn’t be here, but we thought we’d have a little look. It’s nice to support him because he does so much for Sheffield."
Kay said he was helping to put Sheffield "on the map".
Dan and wife Sarah bought into the cafe owned for the last 18 months by family friends Duncan and Kay Rougvie.
He added: “He lives locally and it’s fairly likely that you’ll see him here. It’s two families with a cafe in a really lovely area, with an interest in hospitality and food."
The cafe employs 10.