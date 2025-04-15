Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man arrested after a street brawl in Sheffield at the weekend has died, police revealed this evening.

Upon arrival, armed officers arrested a 34-year-old man, South Yorkshire Police said.

The force said that following his arrest, it became clear that the man required urgent medical assistance and he was transported to hospital by the ambulance service.

Yesterday (Monday, April 14), the man sadly died as a result of his injuries. His family has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers.

Detective Inspector Adam Watkinson, the senior investigating officer for the case, said: "This incident has now resulted in the death of a man, leaving loved ones behind.

"We are urging anyone who may have information to please come forward.

"We have conducted several lines of enquiries, including trawling through CCTV in the area and we know that there are members of the public who may have witnessed the incident.

"If this was you, you could hold vital information that would prove pivotal in our investigation. Please do the right thing and come forward."

A post mortem examination has been completed, with the cause of death declared unascertained pending further enquiries.

A 35-year-old woman, and two men aged 30 and 37, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempt murder and perverting the course of justice.

They have all been bailed pending further enquiries.

South Yorkshire Police said: “In line with normal procedure, a referral will be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit SYP’s online portal and and call incident 902 of April 12, 2025.

You can access online portal here: https://orlo.uk/43cHQ

Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111.