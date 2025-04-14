Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A further two people have been arrested in connection with a street fight that left one man in a critical condition.

On Saturday (April 12) at 8.36pm police were called to Knoll Close, in Stocksbridge, where they found a large group fighting, with on person involved in possession of a knife.

Armed officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man, however shortly after his arrest it became clear he required urgent medical assistance.

He was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where he remains in a life-threatening condition.

Four people have now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a street fight in Stocksbridge. | Google Mpas

A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A further two arrests have since been made - a 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and another 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and perverting the course of justice.

All four remain in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said a referral will be made to the force's Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Senior Investigation Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles, said: "Our investigation is continuing at pace as we try to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We know members of the public were in the area at the time and will be key witnesses in our investigation. If that was you, we are urging you to please come forward.

“Any information, no matter how small, could help and be the missing piece to this puzzle."

Information can be passed to the police via their online portal, or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 902 of April 12, 2025.

Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

