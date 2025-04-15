Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens gathered outside the Hillsborough home ground to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the horrific disaster that claimed the lives of 97 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flowers, cards and scarves today mark the memorial plaque outside Sheffield Wednesday's ground, which was placed following the tragedy in 1989 to ensure that those who were crushed during an FA Cup match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest are never forgotten.

A memorial service was held today om teh 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster | Finn Smith

Sheffield Wednesday players Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer represented the club during the event, laying flowers at the memorial.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Survivors and people paying their respects, who’ve made the trip every year continue to flock to the site, where they take time to remember their friends, family and loved ones who tragically lost their lives.

A memorial service was held in Sheffield today to mark the 36th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster | Finn Smith

Simon, who’s made the trek across the country each year after surviving the disaster, told The Star: “It’s a personal thing really.

“I’ve been here when it’s been sparse and I’ve been here when there’s been a good attendance.

“Families bring their kids to educate them about what has happened - it’s a time for some people to connect even.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nottingham people come up here and they’re forgotten a lot.”

Tensions were high following the disaster as false claims were made against Liverpool fans, who were described by police as being drunk and disorderly, and it wasn’t until 2016 when an inquest concluded that the victims were unlawfully killed due to a number of police errors.

And even now people have a sense that justice hasn’t truly been served, as just one person has been convicted for anything related to the Hillsborough disaster, which was for a health and safety offence.

Recently, Prime Minister Keir Starmer delayed the proposed Hillsborough Law - which would see public bodies face criminal sanctions if they do not cooperate with investigations into major disasters - despite it being promised by this anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you want my opinion about the Hillsborough Law, I think it’s nothing,” Simon added.

“You’re asking police officers to be honest - I’m tired of the political mazes we’ve been sent down, MPs send us down and there’s still no result.

“It feels like we’re being fobbed off, we have been fobbed off - there’s no real justice, no real accountability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m here because of Alan Dixon, a great campaigner - his father’s with me and I bring him every year because he comes to honour his son.”

MP Gill Furness, who represents Hillsborough, earlier defended the PM’s decision, claiming the government is ‘taking the time it needs’ to ensure justice is served.

She added: “Today marks 36 years since the Hillsborough Disaster, where 97 people tragically and needlessly lost their lives. The horrors of that day have never been forgotten.

“I pay tribute to Hillsborough families - their fight for truth and justice has never wavered in the years since.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing the Hillsborough Law before Parliament, which will introduce a legal duty of candour for public authorities and public servants, and criminal sanctions for anyone who fails to comply.

“I want to see the Hillsborough Law on the statute books as soon as possible and appreciate the disappointment any delays will cause, but I am also glad that the government is taking the time it needs to ensure that the legislation is right.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.