Hillsborough Disaster: 36 years on and survivors still travel to Sheffield to remember their loved ones
Flowers, cards and scarves today mark the memorial plaque outside Sheffield Wednesday's ground, which was placed following the tragedy in 1989 to ensure that those who were crushed during an FA Cup match between Liverpool FC and Nottingham Forest are never forgotten.
Sheffield Wednesday players Barry Bannan and Liam Palmer represented the club during the event, laying flowers at the memorial.
Survivors and people paying their respects, who’ve made the trip every year continue to flock to the site, where they take time to remember their friends, family and loved ones who tragically lost their lives.
Simon, who’s made the trek across the country each year after surviving the disaster, told The Star: “It’s a personal thing really.
“I’ve been here when it’s been sparse and I’ve been here when there’s been a good attendance.
“Families bring their kids to educate them about what has happened - it’s a time for some people to connect even.
“Nottingham people come up here and they’re forgotten a lot.”
Tensions were high following the disaster as false claims were made against Liverpool fans, who were described by police as being drunk and disorderly, and it wasn’t until 2016 when an inquest concluded that the victims were unlawfully killed due to a number of police errors.
And even now people have a sense that justice hasn’t truly been served, as just one person has been convicted for anything related to the Hillsborough disaster, which was for a health and safety offence.
Recently, Prime Minister Keir Starmer delayed the proposed Hillsborough Law - which would see public bodies face criminal sanctions if they do not cooperate with investigations into major disasters - despite it being promised by this anniversary.
“If you want my opinion about the Hillsborough Law, I think it’s nothing,” Simon added.
“You’re asking police officers to be honest - I’m tired of the political mazes we’ve been sent down, MPs send us down and there’s still no result.
“It feels like we’re being fobbed off, we have been fobbed off - there’s no real justice, no real accountability.
“I’m here because of Alan Dixon, a great campaigner - his father’s with me and I bring him every year because he comes to honour his son.”
MP Gill Furness, who represents Hillsborough, earlier defended the PM’s decision, claiming the government is ‘taking the time it needs’ to ensure justice is served.
She added: “Today marks 36 years since the Hillsborough Disaster, where 97 people tragically and needlessly lost their lives. The horrors of that day have never been forgotten.
“I pay tribute to Hillsborough families - their fight for truth and justice has never wavered in the years since.
“The Prime Minister has reaffirmed his commitment to bringing the Hillsborough Law before Parliament, which will introduce a legal duty of candour for public authorities and public servants, and criminal sanctions for anyone who fails to comply.
“I want to see the Hillsborough Law on the statute books as soon as possible and appreciate the disappointment any delays will cause, but I am also glad that the government is taking the time it needs to ensure that the legislation is right.”
