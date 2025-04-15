Yaqub Younis: Court appearance for man charged over alleged bomb hoax which brought Sheffield to standstill

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 15th Apr 2025, 15:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man charged in connection with an alleged Sheffield bomb hoax, which caused widespread disruption, has appeared at court ahead of his trial this summer.

Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a brief hearing this morning (Tuesday, April 15, 2025).

Mr Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with an incident starting on Monday, February 20, 2025, which lasted around 36 hours and was centred around the Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a brief hearing this morning (Tuesday, April 15, 2025). He has been charged in connection with an alleged bomb hoax Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a brief hearing this morning (Tuesday, April 15, 2025). He has been charged in connection with an alleged bomb hoax
Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a brief hearing this morning (Tuesday, April 15, 2025). He has been charged in connection with an alleged bomb hoax | NW

The building was was evacuated and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.

Get Sheffield’s biggest stories as they’re happening - sign up for the new breaking newsletter

The defendant faces charges of affray and bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.

Mr Younis has not yet entered any pleas, but a trial date has previously been fixed for July 28, 2025.

Judge Richardson remanded Mr Younis into custody at the conclusion of this morning’s hearing.

He is next due to appear before the same court in June 2025.

Related topics:Sheffield
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice