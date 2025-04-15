Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man charged in connection with an alleged Sheffield bomb hoax, which caused widespread disruption, has appeared at court ahead of his trial this summer.

Yaqub Younis was brought before The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, for a brief hearing this morning (Tuesday, April 15, 2025).

Mr Younis, of Broad Street, Sheffield, has been charged in connection with an incident starting on Monday, February 20, 2025, which lasted around 36 hours and was centred around the Gateway block of flats on Broad Street, off Park Square roundabout.

The building was was evacuated and a huge police cordon was erected, with Sheffield Parkway closed, as armed officers were called in.

The defendant faces charges of affray and bomb hoax - communicate false information, intentionally/recklessly cause a public nuisance and criminal damage.

Mr Younis has not yet entered any pleas, but a trial date has previously been fixed for July 28, 2025.

Judge Richardson remanded Mr Younis into custody at the conclusion of this morning’s hearing.

He is next due to appear before the same court in June 2025.