Knoll Close: Man critical and two arrested for attempted murder after street fight in Stocksbridge, Sheffield
Police were called to Knoll Close, in Stocksbridge at 8.36pm on Saturday, April 12.
They found a large group of people fighting including one with a knife. Armed officers attended and arrested a 34-year-old man.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said after his arrest it became clear he required urgent medical assistance.
He was taken to hospital by the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, where he remains in a critical condition, they added.
A 35-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody for questioning.
The force has referred itself to the Professional Standards Department and the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), “in line with normal procedure.”
Senior investigating officer, DCI Andy Knowles said: "Our investigation is at an early stage and we are working hard to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident.
"We are keen to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who has information that may be able to assist our investigation.”
A scene is currently in place in Stocksbridge.
Knoll Close, Wheatacre Road, Ellorslie Drive and sections of Victoria Road and Glebelands Road remain cordoned off while officers conduct a full investigation into the incident.
Victoria Road is cordoned off from the junction of Glebelands Road to the junction with Bracken Moor Lane.
Pass information to police calling 101 quoting incident number 902 of April 12, or access the online portal: https://orlo.uk/363O1