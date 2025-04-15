Man arrested on suspicion of murder after fatal Worksop house explosion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested as police continue to investigate a deadly house explosion in Worksop that claimed the life of a 53-year-old man.

Officers investigating a fatal explosion in Worksop have arrested a man as part of their ongoing inquiries.

Nottinghamshire Police

Emergency services were called to John Street at 7.39pm on Friday, April 12, following reports of an explosion involving a property.

The blast prompted a major response from emergency services, but despite the best efforts of crews at the scene, David Howard was pronounced dead.

A 43-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been questioned by detectives and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Police say they are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion.

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, who is leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our thoughts remain with David’s loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

“Whilst we have made an arrest, I want to be really clear that our investigation remains at a very early stage and we are doing everything possible to establish what caused this deeply tragic incident.

“It remains too early to say whether there is a criminal element to this case and would ask that people avoid speculation.”

The victim’s next-of-kin are being supported by specially trained officers.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 612 of April 12.

