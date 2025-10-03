Three shootings in Sheffield in three days but gun crime is down

There have been three shootings reported in Sheffield this week but firearm offences in South Yorkshire are dropping in line with a reduction across England and Wales, new figures show.

At 2.40am on Tuesday, September 30, a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

Later that day, 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally injured after being shot in Watery Street, Upperthorpe.

And at 8.36pm on Thursday, October 2, a firearm was discharged towards a property in Wensley Court.

The scene in Upperthorpe following a fatal shooting on Tuesday | Alastair Ulke

But the number of gun offences logged nationally has dropped to its lowest level in a decade, according to the Home Office.

The Gun Control Network, which campaign to reduce gun violence, has welcomed the overall declining number of firearm offences but warned "there is no room for complacency" as it called for tighter gun ownership regulations.

The scene in Upperthorpe following the shooting which led to the death of a 32-year-old man | Alastair Ulke

New figures show South Yorkshire Police recorded 164 firearm offences in the year to March – down 47 per cent from 309 the year before.

It means there were 12 firearm offences per 100,000 people in South Yorkshire last year, which was above the eight per 100,000 average in England and Wales.

Firearm offences include times when a firearm is fired, used as a blunt instrument against a person or used as a threat. The figures exclude the use of air weapons.

Armed police were called to Pitsmoor following a shooting on Tuesday | NW

Police forces across England and Wales logged 5,103 firearm offences last year – a 21 per cenr decrease on 6,449 in 2023-24 and the lowest figure since 2014-15.

These included 790 offences in which lethal-barrelled and unknown firearms were fired, which was up 14 per cent from 693 the year before but remained the second lowest figure since 2015-16.

In South Yorkshire, 30 lethal-barrelled or unknown firearms were fired last year.

The figures also show nationally young people were disproportionately represented among firearm victims.

Those aged between 10 and 30 made up 43 per cent of firearm victims in the year to March, while they accounted for 25 per cent of the population.

A Gun Control Network spokesperson said: "Gun control works, and the evidence is clear as the number of firearms offences drops to the lowest in a decade, and the rate of firearms offences drops to the lowest since records began, but there is no room for complacency.

"Tragic failings in our flawed shotgun licensing procedure enabled men to whom police granted gun licenses, to use their guns to devastate communities and families in Cumbria, Horden, Farnham, Woodmancote, Plymouth, Skye, Epsom and elsewhere.

"Urgent action is needed to ensure that shotgun licences are no longer a 'golden ticket', with no limit on the number of guns held on one licence."

They added the charity is calling for stricter regulation around gun ownership, including requiring the involvement of "those who know the applicant best" in firearm certificates application processes.

Last month the Government introduced tighter controls on firearms licensing.

New statutory guidance for the police strengthens how forces determine who is suitable to have a firearm or shotgun licence, with the number of referees required for shotgun certificate applications rising from one to two.

ACC Tim Metcalfe, National Police Chiefs’ Council lead for the criminal use of firearms, said: "Firearm related criminality in the UK remains among the lowest in the world.

"That said, we are not complacent because we know that firearms enabled serious violence has a disproportionate impact on victims and society as a whole.

"While the number of people who become victims of gun crime remains low, further reducing the criminal use of firearms remains a priority for policing."

He added it is now "incredibly difficult to obtain lethal purpose firearms" in the UK and said police leaders will continue to tackle gun violence "as early as possible".

Minister for Policing and Crime Sarah Jones said: "I am encouraged to see the number of firearms offences have fallen to their lowest level in a decade.

"We have strong firearms controls in this country, and I want to thank the police and other law enforcement agencies for their continued hard work, helping to ensure firearms do not fall into the hands of criminals.

"However, there is more work to be done and we will always take whatever action is necessary to protect the public."