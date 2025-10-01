A gunman is still on the lose after armed police responded to reports of a shooting earlier this week.

In the early hours of September 30, South Yorkshire Police mobilised its armed response unit to Blayton Road, Pitsmoor, following reports of a gun attack.

There they found damage to a property that is said to have been ‘consistent with a firearm discharge’.

Police have confirmed that no arrests have been made after shots were fired at a property on a residential street in Pitsmoor, Sheffield, yesterday. | Paul Atkin

Pictures from the scene revealed that the glass pane in a door had been shattered, while a round hole in a window was also spotted.

Now, police have confirmed to The Star that there have been no arrests made in connection to the incident so far.

Investigations are ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, of SYP’s Armed Crime Team, said: “We have zero tolerance towards gun crime in South Yorkshire, and will relentlessly pursue those who use weapons with intent to cause harm and fear in our communities.

“Every time a discharge occurs in our city, it puts lives at risk. We are working at pace to find those responsible, and bring them to justice, but we are stronger with your help and rely on information from local people to help us build up a full picture of what has happened.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who believes they have information that can help and urge you to speak to us – or to Crimestoppers anonymously if you’d prefer not to contact police.

“Our officers will remain in the area today, and I encourage anyone who is worried to speak to them; they are there for you.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.

Police have also confirmed that they do not believe yesterday’s incident is linked to one at Upperthorpe this morning (October 1).