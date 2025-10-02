Detectives are now investigating the third shooting carried out on Sheffield’s streets in as many days, South Yorkshire Police confirmed a few seconds ago.

Wensley Court in the Grimesthorpe area of the city is the scene of the latest gunfire incident, with officers called to the scene at 8:36pm yesterday Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

Police told The Star: “We were called at 8.36pm following a report of a firearm being discharged towards a property in Wensley Court.

“Armed officers attended the scene and located evidence consistent with a firearms discharge.”

No injuries have been reported but a property has suffered structural damage.

A scene remains in place in Wensley Court while officers conduct further enquiries and officers say there will be an increased police presence in the area over the course of today and the rest of the week.

Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt said: "We understand that these incidents are worrying and concerning to hear about.

"I want to assure you that officers are working at pace to piece together the circumstances of the incident and find the person responsible, and at this time we are treating it as a targeted attack.

"We are also aware of other recent firearms discharges in Sheffield in the past couple of days and we are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

"The use of firearms puts innocent people's lives at risk and it is fortunate that no one was injured in this attack.”

Wensley Court in the Grimesthorpe area of the city is the scene of the latest gunfire incident | Dean Atkins

The two other shootings were carried out on Tuesday (September 30, 2025) in Pitsmoor and Upperthorpe, with the incident in the latter area resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man.

Police were called out to the scene of the fatal shooting on Watery Street, near to the junction with St Philip’s Road, in Upperthorpe at around 10.09pm.

A 32-year-old man injured in the shooting was rushed to hospital, but could not be saved and died a short time later.

A 22-year-old man is currently in police custody, after being arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.

Police activity on Penistone Road yesterday is understood to have related to the Upperthorpe shooting investigation.

The first of Tuesday’s shootings took place on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor at around 2.40am, when a gunman is believed to have opened fire on a property on the road.

Speaking to The Star yesterday (Wednesday, October 1, 2025), South Yorkshire Police said the two shootings were “not believed to be linked.”

The force has also been asked to confirm whether the Grimesthorpe gunfire is linked to either of Tuesday’s shootings.

What can I do if I have information?

Grimesthorpe: Anyone with information about the shooting in Grimesthorpe should call 101, quoting incident number 983 of 1 October 2025.

Upperthorpe: Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Upperthorpe should call 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.

Pitsmoor: Anyone with information about the shooting at the property in Pitsmoor should call 101, quoting incident number 76 of September 30, 2025.