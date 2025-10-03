Detectives are keeping an ‘open mind’ over whether a spate of shootings that have rocked Sheffield this past week are linked.

- At at 2.40am on Tuesday, September 30, a gun was fired at a house on Blayton Road, Pitsmoor.

- Later that day, 32-year-old Kassim Mohammed was fatally injured after being shot in Watery Street, Upperthorpe.

- At 8.36pm on Thursday, October 2, a firearm was discharged towards a property in Wensley Court.

Police have said that they are keeping an 'open mind' to links between three shootings that rocked Sheffield this week. | S70 Media

After two shootings in one day on Tuesday, The Star asked South Yorkshire Police about possible links between the incidents.

At that time, the force said the two incidents were not being treated as linked.

However, following yesterday’s gun attack in the Gimesthorpe area, a statement from the force states detectives are now investigating possible connections between all three incidents.

After yesterday’s incident, Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt said: "We understand that these incidents are worrying and concerning to hear about.

"We have made significant progress in tackling gun crime in South Yorkshire in recent years and we remain steadfast in our commitment to targeting those involved in this criminality.

"I want to assure you that officers are working at pace to piece together the circumstances of the incident and find the person responsible, and at this time we are treating it as a targeted attack.

"We are also aware of other recent firearms discharges in Sheffield in the past couple of days and we are keeping an open mind as to whether they are linked.

"The use of firearms puts innocent people's lives at risk and it is fortunate that no one was injured in this attack.”

Police are now appealing for information related to all three incidents.

"The intelligence we receive from members of the public is vital and goes a long way to helping us identify those responsible for incidents of gun crime,” the superintendent added.

"We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone in the local area who may have relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage that could assist us with our investigation.

"If you have any other information that you think could aid our enquiries, then please call us on 101 or report information anonymously via Crimestoppers.

"We would also encourage local residents to report any information or queries to officers in the area. There will be increased officer patrols for your safety and reassurance and I would urge you to speak to officers about any concerns you have."