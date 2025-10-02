Residents in Grimesthorpe have spoken of their fears, frustrations and plans to protect their children after a third Sheffield street was cordoned off this week amid reports of another shooting.

Community leaders are preparing to deliver urgent messages in mosques tomorrow in response to growing fears of gun violence.

Police officers, crime scene investigators and multiple vehicles were seen guarding a large cordon around Wensley Court in Grimesthorpe this afternoon (Thursday, October 2, 2025).

South Yorkshire Police recently confirmed a third shooting today (September 2).

There were two shootings in Sheffield on Tuesday (October 30).

Residents say they are living in fear as violence escalates.

Mustafa Ali Ahmed, who lives in Grimesthorpe, described being woken by gunfire today.

“I could see police cars there, around eight or nine cars and some vans,” he said.

“I heard four shots. The whole area is cordoned off so you can’t really see what’s going on inside, because it’s a dead end and they’ve blocked it off.

“One of my friends is trying to move from the area because he finds it so unsafe, and me - I’m so scared.

“I was worried to let my kids out before, because of rubbish, but now we’re scared on another level. I would take rats any day over a shooting.”

As the operations manager and committee member at Sheffield Grand Mosque, Mustafa said that something needed to be done during such a terrifying time.

Meeting with leaders at five other mosques, he is planning to make a speech tomorrow.

“I’m organising a speech in some mosques on Friday to spread the word – telling parents to watch their kids and be close to them," he said.

“When your son turns 14, he is no longer your son, he is your friend. You must talk to him and find out about his life, find out who his friends are and what they are like, before it is too late.

“There are so many shootings at the moment, it feels like in the near future cordons won’t even be put up because it is so commonplace.

“Police come to put up a cordon, and then don’t come back until the next one. We want to see more police around.”

Another local resident, a 23-year-old man who did not want to be named, said he felt his community was being unfairly stigmatised.

“I work in the mental health sector and everyone here has good jobs, we are hardworking. There is also a strong community – you can see it when we come together for litter picking and things like that,” he said.

“We are good people, we don’t cause trouble, but we get a bad name. People here aren’t the ones causing trouble.

Another resident, who said he had moved to Sheffield from Algeria, told The Star he was shocked by the level of violence.

“I thought I would be safer here, but this kind of stuff doesn’t even happen there,” he said.

Mustafa’s planned mosque speeches this Friday are intended to warn parents and encourage dialogue with teenagers who may be vulnerable to crime.

South Yorkshire Police has been approached for comment.