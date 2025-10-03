Tributes have poured in for a young father and “great brother with so much respect” who was shot dead in Sheffield this week.

Kassim Mohammed, aged 32, died from his injuries after the shooting in Watery Street, Upperthorpe, at around 10.09pm on Tuesday night (September 30).

Kassim Mohammed, 32, died after being shot on Watery Street in Upperthorpe on September 30.

A 22-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Yesterday, Kassim’s family said in a tribute released through South Yorkshire Police: "Kassim was a devoted, young father, a loving son, and a kind family-orientated man, whose caring nature touched everyone around him. He will leave a void in our hearts that will never be filled."

Since the announcement, tributes have poured in online, saying Kassim was a well-known face around Upperthorpe and known to be “kind” and “respectful” to others.

The scene in Upperthorpe on Wednesday morning (October 1, 2025), following the shooting. | Alastair Ulke

One commenter on The Star, Jay El Jay, wrote: “Always showed me the upmost respect when he walked past me. Always asked how I was. Knew him years. R.I.P huge condolences. Another day1 Upperthorpe face gone. Saw him go from a kid to a man.”

“Rest in peace brother, always been a good guy,” wrote another, Daniel Davidson.

“Another young life lost, another family devastated,” wrote Anjum Sohail Kiani.

“Another neighbourhood in pain. When will the communities, the police and other stake holders put in the resources to put a stop to the senseless violence.

It comes as an inquest into Kassim’s death is due to open today (October 3).

“Heartbreaking, another face from the area gone,” wrote another commenter.

“Another young life taken far too soon, love and condolences to Kassim’s family and friends.”

What can I do if I have information?

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting in Upperthorpe should call 101, quoting incident number 1,076 of September 30, 2025.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out a secure form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org